Super 75 Challenge encourages people to explore public lands in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is inviting Idahoans and visitors to the state to celebrate its 75th anniversary by experiencing 75 of the coolest places, scenic drives and events the agency manages in the state.

The BLM Idaho's Super 75 Challenge features sites and events that represent BLM Idaho programs and regions, and participants will be rewarded for their efforts. To participate in the challenge, click here and access the Super 75 Challenge Guide and Super 75 Challenge Checklist.

The guide provides information about each of the 75 places or events in the Challenge and the Checklist allows people to track their progress. The website includes links to web pages that provide details about what can be seen or done at each site or event. There are also maps, directions and location information.

People can also request a copy of the Guide and Checklist at any BLM office in Idaho. Click here for locations and contact information.

There are four sets of sites and events in BLM Idaho's Super 75 Challenge that correspond to districts in Idaho. When participants complete one or more sets of sites and events, they can bring or send the checklist to any BLM office in the state and receive a reward depending on how many challenges they complete.

There is no time limit to finish one or all four sets of sites and events.

“We are excited to offer this fun way for Idahoans and others to experience their public lands in the Gem State and to celebrate the BLM’s 75th birthday,” said John F. Ruhs, BLM’s state director for Idaho. “We’re pretty proud of the incredible variety of awesome places and rewarding activities that the public lands the BLM manages in Idaho have to offer and we’re eager for Idaho residents and visitors to experience them.”

The BLM manages nearly 12 million acres of public land in Idaho for conservation, recreation and commercial uses. To learn more about the BLM's history, click here.