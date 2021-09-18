Sunday concert highlights Idaho Latino history

CALDWELL — On Monday, Folklorico dancers filled the Charterpoint Community Center in Boise as they rehearsed for the 'Nuestros Corridos Concert 2021'. The event shines a light on Idaho Latino history through songs and dance.

“All music is original we gathered several writers, composers, singers back in 2010 and we started writing our history through song and words and every so often we have a concert,” said Ana Maria Schachtell event organizer and project director.

Schachtell said the 'corridos' meaning ballads will highlight the contributions Latinos have made in the Gem State.

“Our Mexican workers made a lot of contributions to the development of the economy and cultural development in Idaho,” she said.

She hopes the community will learn about Latino history and will inspire Latino youth to get involved and write ballads about their families and communities.

“This project serves to highlight per se our history and to let our children know that we are important that we have a history in Idaho. We have done great contributions to the state of Idaho this is a way to celebrate our history through corridos,” Schachtell.

The event falls during Hispanic Heritage Month, Audie Muñiz who will be participating in the event says the month allows her to reflect on her family’s culture.

“It allows me to get a deeper understanding of where my family is from, my heritage, my culture,” Muñiz said.

The concert will take place at the College of Idaho's Jewett Auditorium in Caldwell. The event is on Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. General admission is $10, $5 for students. Masks are required and organizers say the auditorium is large enough for people to social distance.