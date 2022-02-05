Sun Valley mask mandate extended for additional 30 days

The City of Sun Valley will extend its mask mandate for another 30 days.

The City Council debated allowing the order to expire during a meeting Feb. 3. The vote tied 2-2 with Mayor Peter Hendricks serving as the tie-breaker, voting to extend the order. The extended order requires people to wear a face covering when in an indoor public setting through March 3.

Anyone who is found breaking the order will be guilty of an infraction and face a $100 fine. The council will meet on March 3 to discuss whether to end the mandate or extend it once again.