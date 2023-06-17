Summery Market hosts record breaking number of artists and vendors

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Summery market hosting their 5th annual indie craft event at Expo Idaho June 16th and 17th, 2023.

The Wintery and Summery markets specialize in creating a space for local artisans to come together. This year breaks records, with 130 vendors bringing their items to Garden City.

With the increase in vendors and attendees, the market organizers have added more to enjoy.

“The summer show is much more casual and laid back. We have lots of people hanging out. We have a bar open. We have music on the stage, live music, and new sweet treats that are being sold here,” says Amy Pence-Brown, co-owner and organizer of Wintry Market.

The organizers love being able to highlight the artists, and those who come to sell love sharing their products with the community.

“I love coming to these markets, I love meeting folks who come by and talk to me about my art. There are so many great connections that you would never know if you are always selling online,” says Rachel Mayer, a local artist who owns her own store.

Amongst all of the handcrafted items, there are digital prints, vintage furniture, and clothing available.

“It's a community thing, so we get together and show off different things we can do, and produce and inspire each other to make different stuff,” says Pieter Rebentisch, owner of Chisel Custom Decor.

The market began Friday afternoon and continues Saturday from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.