Suicidal subject near Barbara Morgan STEM Academy in Meridian

MERIDIAN, ID - Students at the Barbara Morgan STEM Academy at 1825 Chateau Drive in Meridian are being kept inside the buildings due to police activity in the area.

The shelter-in-place lockdown went into effect about 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline. “That means all exterior doors are locked and students would not be allowed outside for recess,’ he explained.

Police are dealing with a suicidal subject on Sandalwood Drive, south of the Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, according to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

Students at the Academy will be dismissed at their regular time of 4 p.m., Exline said. The West Ada School District sent out a notice to parents to pick up their children at the front entrance of the Academy and to avoid Sandalwood Drive.



