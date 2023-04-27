Subpoena quashed for Kohberger preliminary hearing

The subpoena issued for the former roommate of slain victims of the University of Idaho murders to appear on behalf of the defendant has been officially quashed.

The roommate has been released from having to appear in person during the preliminary hearing in Idaho for Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with four counts of first degree murder, claiming the lives of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.

The roommate no longer lives in Idaho and has agreed to be interviewed in her home state by the defense counsel in lieu of appearing, and therefore legally released from the subpoena.

The preliminary hearing for Kohberger is scheduled to begin on June 28 in Latah County.