A study conducted by lawn service company LawnStarter has released the top 10 cities having the best Dog Parks.

The study compared 98 cities with criteria being access, quality and climate, number of dog parks per 100,000 humans, visitor rating and weather data.

In 2023, Boise came in at number one, beating out 2022 topper San Francisco.

For the full list and extended information on criteria rankings, visit the 2023's Best Dog Park Cities link.