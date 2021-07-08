Watch
Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 30, 2021 file photo, a U.S. flag flies with the sun in the background in downtown Seattle. According to a study released on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the deadly heat wave that roasted the Pacific Northwest and western Canada “was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change” which also added a few extra degrees to the record-smashing warmth. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Pacific Heat Wave Climate
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 15:24:34-04

A quick scientific study finds that the recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would be virtually impossible without climate change.

Wednesday's study from a team of international scientists says the chance of the record-smashing heat experienced in late June was at least 150 times more likely because of fossil fuel emissions. It is still a once-in-a-millennium event now.

But scientists warn that it will happen every five to 10 years or so around mid-century if carbon pollution continues. The study also finds that climate change added 3.6 degrees to the heat. The study is not yet peer reviewed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
