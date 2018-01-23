Study highlights College of Western Idaho's economic impact

NAMPA, ID - A new study highlights the College of Western Idaho’s significant contributions and economic impact to the region.

Researchers discovered CWI generates just over $120 million dollars annually to the economy in the college’s service area, while its 2016-17 operating budget was about $57 million.

College leaders say the report shows CWI is a good investment for the community.

“We’ve only really been returning graduates since 2010,” said Mark Browning, CWI Vice President of Communications and Government Relations. “…seven years, that’s really incredible — the amount of impact that our graduates and the programs and the things that they’re involved in are having our region.”

College leaders say they’ll use the information from the report to help guide future decision making for CWI.

The college is on track to serve nearly 30,000 students in 2017-18.