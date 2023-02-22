Watch Now
Students Stroll with Legislators for the annual Steps for Students campaign

Lynzsea Williams
<i>State Legislators join students from Longfellow Elementary School to help meet their goals in this year's Steps for Students.</i>
Posted at 4:41 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 19:00:25-05

Several Idaho legislators were on hand Wednesday to 'Stroll with Students' from Longfellow Elementary School as a part of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s Steps for Schools walking challenge.

A record 73 elected officials are participating in this year's annual challenge across the state helping to promote the importance of physical activity.

Legislators from counties all over the state, including Ada, Twin Falls, Blaine and others, joined the elementary students for today's walk.

The program has a daily step goal during February to earn money for districts and schools. The schools can then use the money to purchase equipment or sponsor programming that encourages kids to be active.

Participants can choose one of two tiers for their goal. Walk 5,000 steps a day and earn $500 for the school of choice, or walk 10,000 steps a day and earn $1000.

Steps for Schools delivered $53,500 to Idaho schools in 2022. Since the program began in 2015, more than $220,000 has been awarded to Idaho schools on behalf of participating legislators.

