Students receive new clothes and garments through Operation School Bell

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The start of the school year can be an exciting time with all of the shopping for supplies, making new friends and of course, updating the wardrobe.

The Assistance League of Boise is taking hundreds of Treasure Valley students on a back-to-school shopping spree.

“Operation School Bell is the benchmark program for assistance leagues across the country," said Leslie Anderson, the Co-Chair for Operation School Bell. "It's designed to give clothing to children in need.”

The Assistance League of Boise is keeping kids in mind by giving back to students from West Ada, Boise, and Kuna School Districts, as well as charter schools. This gives students the chance to shop for new clothes for free, all thanks to money generated through the group thrift store, grants, and donations.

“One of our members will take a student and then they'll go through the shopping process," said Anderson.

With so many kids in need, the league is helping 83 schools across the county, and in just five days they've assisted 263 students locally.

“It's definitely going to help out a lot," said Mikayla, a 6th grader at Lowell Elementary. "Considering we spent a bunch of money on getting ears pierced and hone bills and water bills and stuff like that.”

Last year the group helped nearly 3,100 students and this year they hope to surpass that number by assisting 3,400.

“To watch these children as they go out the door with, their bags and watching them go out with beautiful smiles it does the heart good,” says Jean Cassell a member Assistance League

Operation School Bell started on August 30 and will continue until November 17.

The assistance league also does Operation School Bell with high school students by giving them gift cards to select clothing and shoe stores.

To find out more, you can go to their website.