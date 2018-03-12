Students Organize Walkout for #Enough Movement

Boise, (ID) - Students from across the country and right here in the Treasure Valley plan to walk out of class on Wednesday to protest gun violence on school campuses.

Six On Your Side's Michelle Edmonds spoke with local student organizers about their passion for the event.

Colette Raptosh and Will Tangui, students at Boise and Capitol High, say enough is enough.

Watching what happened in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were gunned down in their school rocked them.

"The thought that it could have been us is very prevalent and comes quickly," said Will.

The pair knew they had to do something. So the Boise and Capitol High seniors are taking action to have their generation heard instead of labeled.

Will Tangui says "Students who sit behind desks, you are not powerless. If I could say this to every student, I would say you have a voice."

They hope students all over the state will not just speak out but walk out to protest gun violence in schools.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, students and educators across the nation will leave class to show solidarity in the #Enough movement. The group is demanding action from Congress to pass legislation to keep schools safe.

Colette Raptosh is no stranger to activism; she helped organize both the Boise Women's March and last year's school walk out to rally against the appointment of Education Secretary Betsy Devos.

The 17-year-old hopes she inspires other teens to find their voice

"They think they have to wait or they think they need to be given permission, or they think they need to know everything before hand, but it's all just a learning experience," said Colette.

Organizers are asking students to walk out of class at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. A rally will be held at the Capitol starting at 10:30.

If students do not feel comfortable leaving class, organizers are encouraging everyone to wear the color orange on Wednesday to support safer schools.