Students learn jiu-jitsu from one of the best at Alliance Academy in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — Alexandre "Gigi" Paiva has been practicing jiu-jitsu his entire life, he won a world championship in 1999 and helped create Alliance Academy.

Alliance Academy has more than 300 locations all over the world, but Gigi decided to put down roots in Idaho. This past Saturday, the Eagle Academy opened a brand new state-of-the-art facility.

"I try to build my life around this sport," said the Brazilian native. "All my life I work in this sport, I met my wife in jiu-jitsu and all my kids have trained in jiu-jitsu."

Gigi's wife has won a world championship, so has his oldest son, and his youngest son works and trains at the academy in Eagle. It's all about family here.

That holds true for the Melear family, as well, as all five members, including Mom and Dad, train at Alliance.

This academy teaches important life lessons with an emphasis on self-defense, grappling, and submissions.

"The experience the kids have had has really increased their confidence. It is something you see in their behavior," said Aaron Melear. "It has been a really positive experience for them and the environment encourages healthy living."

The Melear family has two boys and one girl named Olivia. She would like to become a black belt, but she explained that working towards this goal will not come easy.

"I feel like it is very difficult, but I do like the fact that it is difficult and that is where I find my enjoyment," said Olivia Melear.

Alliance Academy focuses on developing kids, as they have multiple sessions for children to learn this martial art and all the lessons that come with it.

"We want to help people level up their life, especially the kids," said Gigi. "Jiu-jitsu can help develop discipline and confidence."

We are lucky that someone as accomplished as Gigi decided to make Idaho his home, and families in the Treasure Valley can take advantage of his knowledge of jiu-jitsu.

"He’s a world champion and he’s coached the best-of-the-best in the world in some of their biggest competitions," said Aaron Melear. It’s great, it is a whole other game when you are getting that level of coaching."

Alliance Academy is open seven days a week in its new space, located at 195 S. Wooddale Avenue in Eagle.