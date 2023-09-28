Students learn about electricity industry during Swan Falls visit

MURPHY, Idaho — One local college is making partnerships to prepare students for careers in the energy field.

College of Western Idaho, Idaho Power and Power Engineers have partnered together to share information with CWI students on the electric utility industry.

Vice President of Environmental Planning at Power Engineers Mike Doyle says, “We're providing information on how to build a resume, what the skill sets are that are needed as well as highlighting the workforce here in Idaho.”

According to Doyle, between Idaho Power and Power Engineers, over 800 employees have been hired since 2020. Most of the CWI students are studying biology or ecology, and this event is helping many navigate their plans after graduation.

“I have always wanted to get into wildlife conservation, that's been the plan. I've switched up on what animals I want to work with or what environments I want to,” says Aislyn Lopez.

Lopez is a student at CWI studying biology.

The utility industry is a perfect pipeline for students with STEM backgrounds. Students toured Swan Falls Dam and received some hands-on field experience.

Lopez says, “It's a lot more intricate that I realized it's not just building and maintaining the power sources it's protecting that are impacted by the water sources.”

Industry experts shared their insight on their work and provided students with tips and tools they need to stand out in the job market.

“There's so much opportunity here I think I can get into this there's definitely something here for a lot of people,” says Lopez.

