Students decorate Zions Bank tree downtown

BOISE, Idaho — The Zions Bank building is just a little bit cheerier this month thanks to choir students from Washington Elementary School in Boise.

The students hung handmade ornaments on the Zion Bank Christmas tree during the bank's "Lights On" celebration Friday.

Students also received a surprise visit from Buster Bronco and the Boise State Spirit Squad.

The celebration is a tradition that is in its 50th year and allows dozens of elementary students from Idaho and Utah to decorate trees in Zions Bank Buildings.

In return, Zions Bank gave back to the school with a $250 donation that will help Washington Elementary's adopted school, the Madison Early Childhood Center, purchase classroom supplies.