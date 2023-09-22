Students at Lincoln Elementary in Twin Falls receive the first Harry Potter book

The Scripps Howard Fund has given away more than one million books, as we believe reading can plant the seed for future success and help children break out of poverty.

Our Steve Dent helped surprise children at Lincoln Elementary as every third, fourth, and fifth grader received Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first in the seven-book series by JK Rowling. The book distribution is part of the If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

"I think it is awesome because a lot of people can’t afford to just walk into Barnes and Noble and buy all the books," said Julie, a student at Lincoln Elementary. "I think it is pretty awesome that we get free ones because that way you get a taste of the magic."

At Lincoln Elementary, third grade teacher Ashley Shobe focuses on that magic. She features Harry Potter decorations in her classroom and teaches the kids the endearing qualities of all the different houses in this series.

"I try very hard because I want it to be fun," said Mrs. Shobe. "I want them to know that learning and growing is fun, school is fun and it can be a very magical place."

Mrs. Shobe also got a copy of the book for her classroom, and the school did an excellent job of keeping the book giveaway a secret, as she didn't know until right before the assembly.

"I know they are going to be so excited because they love Harry Potter," said Shobe. "It is hard to get some of those books because they can be very expensive and our parents don’t always have the money, so they are going to be so excited to have a free Harry Potter book today."

That excitement was on display as the children got their books, and for elementary student Julie, it was an incredible day because she is such a huge fan of Harry Potter.

"I’ve seen all the movies, I’ve seen all the books and I’m going to Harry Potter World," said Julie. "My favorite thing about the books is how creative they are."

If you want to donate to the Scripps Howard Fund to help take children to far-off places and help build their imaginations, click here.

Our Steve Dent became a Harry Potter fan when he stumbled up on the first three books while serving in Iraq with the U.S. Army. He ended up reading the entire series during his deployment.