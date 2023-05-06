Student showcase celebrates human rights through art and poetry

BOISE, Idaho — The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights partnered with IDeal, Idaho's Education Savings Program, on May 5 for a night celebrating the creative voices of 78 Idaho students during their 23rd annual Art and Poetry Awards Program.

The event showcased artwork from students between the first and twelfth grades, with poetry, painting, sculpture and mixed media works all on display. Performances from the Boise Rock School and Open Arms Dance Project were also featured at the event.

Each year's event has a theme related to human rights, with this year's being Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: the Right to Education.

“We are honored to celebrate the students and teachers who are engaging in the conversation around human rights,” said Jess Westhoff, the Center’s education specialist. “Through their art, poetry and service, these Idahoans are sharing their ideas about how to make our community a place where everyone belongs.”

The Center hosted a ceremony at the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise, with IDeal donating $50 to each student's Idaho 529 education savings accounts.

“Congratulations to all of those Idaho students recognized in the Art and Poetry Program,” she said. “This year’s theme and the right to education is what IDeal is all about. Every Idahoan should have the ability and means to pursue education and to dream big. It’s why we’re thrilled and honored to partner with the Wassmuth Center to award scholarships to the winners.”

Additionally, the Center announced its inaugural class for the new Wassmuth Youth Leadership Program, a group of 28 high school students who will spend the next school year working to better understand human rights issues and develop the leadership skills to help combat them.