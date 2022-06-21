BOISE, Idaho — One Boise High School student is looking to shake up the Boise School District Board of trustees and has decided to run for a spot on the board.

Shiva Rajbhandari is an incoming senior at Boise High. He is taking on incumbent Steve Schmidt for a two-year position on the board.

Rajbhandari says through his experience a part of Babe Vote and the Idaho Climate Justice League, he thinks he will be able to bring more awareness to what students want out of their school board.

“I want to make people in the school district realize that we are constituents, our voices matter and we have these valuable opinions and can bring a lot to the table,” Rajbhandari said.

If elected, the soon-to-be 18-year-old would be the first con-currently enrolled student to serve on the board.