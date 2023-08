OROFINO, Idaho — First responders and fire crews are aggressively battling the 30-acre Hospital Fire in Orofino.

Fire officials are reporting that structures have been lost to the flames and the Clearwater County Sheriff's office has ordered the evacuation of the Wixon Heights neighborhood.

Residents in need of lodging are being encouraged to go to the old Orofino Junior High building for shelter in the meantime as crews work to secure the situation.