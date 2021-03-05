UPDATE: Cause of fire in 8-story downtown building undetermined, BFD says accidental causes suspected

UPDATE (March 9): The cause of a fire in a downtown building under construction is currently undetermined, but accidental causes are suspected, according to Boise Fire.

The fire at the 2nd Street and W. Myrtle Street building that broke out March 4 is still under investigation, according to the Boise Fire Department.

BFD says buildings under construction can have unknown risks, including incomplete staircases, open valves and limited roof access through the building. The crews relied on ladder trucks and fully extended ariel ladders and forced entry to access the roof, according to the department.

Seven apartments were damaged due to fire and water.

"We are proud of our firefighters. They have spent hours training, preparing, and honing their skills to enable them to respond effectively to a difficult fire such as this,” said Deputy Chief of Operations Brad Bolen in a statement.

UPDATE (March 4): The second-alarm fire at an eight-story downtown Boise building is under control.

Boise Fire responded to the fire around 6:35 p.m. and it was under control by 7:08 p.m., officials say. Access to the building was difficult at first due to construction and one of the fire hydrants was not yet in service, according to Boise Fire. Boise Fire was assisted by Boise Police, Ada County Sheriff's Office and Ada County Paramedics.

Some road closures are still in place while crews are on scene. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, according to Boise Fire Department.

Original:

Several downtown roads are closed as Boise Fire Department works on a second-alarm building fire.

Crews responded to a structure fire at 2nd and Myrtle, where smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building. Boise Fire says access to the building is currently an issue since it is under construction.

Multiple units are responding to a structure fire at 2nd and Myrtle. Fire and smoke can be seen coming from the roof. Access is currently an issue as the building is under construction. This is a second alarm fire response and police have closed multiple roads in the area. pic.twitter.com/QVgW3baaC7 — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) March 5, 2021

Boise Police Department is asking drivers to avoid roads between Front and Myrtle and from Broadway to 9th.

Idaho News 6 has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.