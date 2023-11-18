Street Dog Coalition hosts free veterinary clinic for the homeless

BOISE, Idaho — On Nov. 18 the Street Dog Coalition hosted a free clinic to help these pets and bring their owners some peace of mind. Services offered at the clinic included physical exams, vaccinations, parasite control, and spay/neuter vouchers.

This SDC has been providing free veterinary care for the homeless, but this is the first year that the Street Dog Coalition has been active in Boise.

When asked about the event, Lead Veterinarian Robin Lemoine said, "It doesn't matter if you have a home or not, these pets provide unconditional love to these people and so we're trying to help them, no judgment, and give them the care that they need to keep their pets around."

The clinic was open to both dogs and cats, inviting community members to use the pet health services at Catch of Ada County. Catch is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping families get back on their feet by providing housing and and access to essential resources.

To learn more about the Street Dog Coalition, their upcoming events, and the work they do in Boise, check out their website.