Strategic Alliance Memorandum signed with SBA and Mayor

BOISE, Idaho — Members of the U.S. Small Business Administration were on hand in Boise to visit several small businesses and business development organizations on March 16.

Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, and Mike Fong, Region 10 Administrator for US SBA, were featured speakers, along with Governor Little, at the Annual State of Small Business Owners event hosted by the Women's Business Center.

"Small businesses are the giants of our economy. They're responsible for half of America's workforce, two-thirds of new net jobs, and that's the case here in Boise as well, so we're excited to be here on the ground," said Madrid.

Also on the group's agenda was signing the Strategic Alliance Memorandum, known as "SAM," with Mayor McLean. SAM is part of a regional initiative to support small businesses and strengthen partnerships between SBA and cities across the Pacific Northwest.

"I'm excited to acknowledge the importance small business has in our community, to forge a partnership that will create collaboration to support the small businesses, and to grow on the work that we've done whether it be through grants for small businesses or the eight percent job growth here in our city since 2020," said Mayor McLean

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

