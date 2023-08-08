Stormy weather causes power outages across the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Weather-related power outages are impacting thousands of Idaho residents as stormy weather rolls through the Treasure Valley.

The storm in the region is bringing heavy rain, hail and 40 mph winds, causing power outages and potential flash floods.

💥An active evening of weather for the Boise region!

🌊A Flash Flood Warning for burn scars northeast of Collister and Highlands is in effect through 9:15 PM MDT.

🌧️A Flood Advisory is in effect for areas of Star through Eagle until 9:00 PM MDT.

🌬️Winds of 50+ mph across Boise! pic.twitter.com/2oK7uDNGiu — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) August 8, 2023

Idaho Power reported a Meridian outage at 5:50 pm on August 7, leaving over 1200 customers without power. Other outages in Boise, Eagle and other areas have left hundreds more without power.

More outages are expected to be reported as the storm moves through the Valley.