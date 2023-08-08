Watch Now
News

Actions

Stormy weather causes power outages across the Treasure Valley

rain puddles
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christopher Furlong
rain puddles
Posted at 6:51 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 20:54:20-04

BOISE, Idaho — Weather-related power outages are impacting thousands of Idaho residents as stormy weather rolls through the Treasure Valley.

The storm in the region is bringing heavy rain, hail and 40 mph winds, causing power outages and potential flash floods.

Idaho Power reported a Meridian outage at 5:50 pm on August 7, leaving over 1200 customers without power. Other outages in Boise, Eagle and other areas have left hundreds more without power.

More outages are expected to be reported as the storm moves through the Valley.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light