Stop Spam Calls: 4 Tips & Tricks to Fight Robocalls

There's no denying it – robocalls are super annoying! The national "do not call" registry gets around 19,000 complaints a day, mostly about spam calls. The good news is that there are things you can do to stop these sneaky cyborgs. Jan Volzke, Vice President of Data at Hiya, has three tips and tricks to fight back.

1. How They’re Getting Your Number

The main sources are scrapping phone numbers from social profiles. If you ever happen to sell you know, an old sofa or bicycle on Craigslist you will very likely end up on a list if you ended up putting your mobile phone number on that listing.

2. Be Aware of the Scams

The No. 1 purpose for these phone calls is to validate that this phone number is live and it's been responded to. Later on there's a lot of information that is getting out through these phone calls which is probably the gender of the person answering, maybe the age which could potentially lead to targeted future scams.

3. Protect Yourself with Tech

Free apps such as Hiya and Truecaller will filter out unwanted calls and help you to decide whether to pick up by providing more info about the caller.

4. Robocall Revenge

Jolly Roger Telephone Company lets you transfer telemarketer calls to a robot that turns the tables on the villains. The service costs $8 for 200 minutes or $20 a month for unlimited use, but includes whole lot of chuckles as scammers try to talk to it.

