"Stomp Out Hunger" campaign kicks off benefitting The Idaho Foodbank

IDAHO — Starting Monday, Stinker Stores in Idaho are competing to see who can raise the most money for The Idaho Foodbank.

The "Stomp Out Hunger" campaign runs from November 6th to November 16th. Customers at Stinker Stores can make a donation to the Idaho Foodbank at checkout. Each store will match donations up to $25,000 and all of these funds will go directly to The Idaho Foodbank.

Established in 1984, Idaho Foodbank is an independent non-profit and is the largest statewide distributor of free food assistance in Idaho.

For more information on how you can get involved and give back this holiday season visit the Idaho Food Bank's website.