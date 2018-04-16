Stinker teams up with WCA to fight child abuse

Boise, (ID) - Stinker stores across the gem state are teaming up with local nonprofits to combat child abuse, through their campaign "Pieces of Hope."

In the first week, the campaign has raised close to 25-thousand dollars. The money will stay right here in Idaho divided up and distributed to six advocacy groups in the state.

President and Owner of Stinker, Charley Jones, spoke with Six on Your Side about what the campaign is looking to accomplish.

"The first is to raise money to support services in Idaho. The second is to let the community know the services that are available and here's where you go, and then for our customers, we have ready resources. If you have an issue going here's a card that you can take and someone that can help you right now." Said Jones.

The store has teamed up with the Women's and Children's Alliance in the Treasure Valley. The campaign ends May 6th.