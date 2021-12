The Stinker Stores and the Idaho Foodbank 2021 Stomp Out Hunger campaign raised $100,000.

"When they stop at their neighborhood Stinker Store, there's an opportunity to make that donation, and we see it in Idaho helping our friends and neighbors is part of our value system in Idaho, and this campaign allows Idahoans to participate in that," said President Idaho Foodbank Karen Vauk.

Stinker Stores announced the "record-breaking" amount was raised by employees and customers.