Sting Ray Robb signed to drive No. 41 for AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet in 2024

The AJ Foyt Racing team has announced that Sting Ray Robb will drive the No. 41 Chevrolet in the 2024 Indy-circuit racing season.

This will mark Robb's second year in the NTT INDYCAR series. Named after the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, this will be the first time in his career that Robb will be driving a Chevrolet-powered car.

In a press release from AJ Foyt Enterprises, Sting Ray says,

I’m truly honored to pilot the No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet for the ‘24 season. This is a dream come true to be driving for the legendary A.J. Foyt and his team under the leadership of Larry Foyt. It provides an opportunity for me to implement past lessons and carry momentum forward in my sophomore season as we enter a very competitive field of teams and drivers. Building together upon our successes, I am excited for the season ahead.



To my family of partners and supporters thank you for being a part of this journey, we’ll continue to work hard and grow into what God has called us to be.

A Payette, Idaho native, Robb currently lives in Indianapolis.

The NTT INDYCAR Series kicks off its season in Florida with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 10.