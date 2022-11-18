Stephen Dalmas, the father of Broncos kicker Jonah Dalmas, reflects on what their relationship means to him

BOISE, Idaho — The parents of Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas left for Laramie, Wyoming on Thursday.

It's a long trip, but taking trips isn't foreign to the Dalmas family. In Jonah's three years kicking for Boise State, the only games they have missed are the ones they weren't allowed to go to because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Jonah, who is three field goals away from becoming No. 2 on the Broncos' all-time field goal list, has had a stellar last two seasons. Last year he set the single-season record for Boise State field goals, and with two games left this season, he is a Lou Groza Award Semi-finalist.

Even with all his success, his dad, Stephen, still gets nervous when he trots out for a kick.

“He’s pretty accurate so what he does, he does really well," Stephen said. "But I think dad still kind of holds his breath a little bit.”

Jonah's games have become a family affair. His brothers and sisters-in-law also make it to a majority of his games.

That is something the Dalmas family cherishes.

“....and we can all have those same feelings together on game day and during the game, it’s really special for our family,” said Stephen.

Jonah grew up in Meridian and played for a local football powerhouse, Rocky Mountain. Not only was he good enough to be a Division one football player, but he was also the Gatorade soccer player of the year in the state of Idaho.

His parents were prepared to move anywhere he went to pursue his college athletics, whether that was on the football field or the soccer pitch. Jonah decided to make his new home just about 20 minutes down Interstate 84, on the blue turf at Boise State.

The support Jonah gets from his parents is important to him.

“It’s awesome to have the support there. Whether we’re in Nevada, going to colorado, it doesn’t matter, they’re always going to be there to support," Jonah said. "It’s awesome cause they sit right behind the field goal post and they’re just waiting for the kick to come up and through so it’s a blessing having them there every single game.”

