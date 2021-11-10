'STEM goes Red' kicks off Friday

Local middle and high school students from all over the state will be exploring the world of science, technology, engineering and math this week as part of the STEM goes Red event.

Organizers say the goal behind the event is to inspire more young women to get involved in STEM. According to census data, women occupy nearly half of all jobs in the U.S. but only 24 percent of jobs in STEM-related fields.

"If we can educate girls when they're young that they can be anything and do anything, and having a healthy diet reinforces that," said Amber Snow, one of the organizers helping with STEM goes Red. "We believe that early engagement in academic success in STEM can have such a transformational effect on young girls and their lives."

The event is completely digital and will feature a panel discussion with STEM professionals, plus an interactive healthy eating activity.