GARDEN CITY, Idaho — SteamTech builds custom rafts for anglers and in this week's Made in Idaho this local company takes us into the Maravia factory and an influencer family in the fishing world tries out this product.

StreamTech was founded in 1997 by Link Jackson, but for several years Scott Pentzer has inquired about buying the company and he finally did in 2024.

"I was dead set on the manufacturing of Maravia as was the former found of StreamTech Link Jackson," said Pentzer. "I always tell people just come row it, to this day I have not had one person row the boat and not buy it, and that was my story."

StreamTech features three different models that can be customizable with the idea that this rubber design can help anglers navigate low water technical rivers, help them get away from people and go places like the South Fork of the Boise River canyon which features some amazing fishing, but some class four rapids.

WATCH | Check out the video to see these rafts in action and more from the Maravia factory

SteamTech Boats are designed to help anglers get to difficult places to fish

Eli Iorg is a guide looking for his next tool as Eli and his children have become a big deal in the fishing community with their Instagram page. This family is hoping that StreamTech can help take their adventures to the next level with its durability.

"I think that this is in a league of its own and I push the limits on on every piece of equipment that I have, especially having kids in the boat," said Iorg. "We need something that is incredibly tough and I don’t throw this term around, but bombproof."

The Iorgs came to Boise to take home a different model as they are trying to figure out which one works the best for them. However, while they were here they took the boats down the Boise River and Isla caught a massive rainbow trout.

"We just started laughing, got hooked up a couple times and rode back," said Isla Iorg. "I almost fell out of the boat getting a hook off a rock, but we had a good time."

Pentzer told us when you buy a StreamTech boat you become part of the family which includes summer barbecues, whitewater academies and rafting trips down iconic rivers like the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

"This boat is made right here in Idaho," said Pentzer. "We are very proud that it is a USA made boat and that is a very rare thing these days."