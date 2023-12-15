Steamboat Gulch Tubing Hill remains closed, looking for new operator

A popular winter hotspot is looking for a new operator.

Steamboat Gulch Tubing Hill near Idaho City will remain closed, for now, as its former caretaker is unable to continue operations due to health issues.

In the past, Steamboat Gulch has been left open and unattended for public recreation but suffered from significant problems and damage.

“During one period when Steamboat Gulch was without a caretaker, the department removed two truckloads of trash from the hill each week during the winter,” Dustin Miller, Director for Idaho Department of Lands said in a news release.

Now, the hill needs someone who can keep the tubes sliding and keep the mischief at bay.

The hill is an endowment land parcel and is managed by the Idaho Department of Lands under a constitutional mandate to generate revenue for specific beneficiaries.

“The department fulfills this mandate by maximizing revenue and minimizing costs. Given the past abuse and high rehabilitation costs, leaving Steamboat Gulch open for unattended public recreation would likely lead to more costly damage,” says Miller.

Once a new caretaker is found, the intention will be to reopen this popular winter recreation site. IDL is working with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to get someone hired as soon as possible.

