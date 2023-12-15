Watch Now
News

Actions

Steamboat Gulch Tubing Hill remains closed, looking for new operator

Former operator can't continue due to health issues
Tubing at Steamboat Gulch
Doug Lock-Smith
Tubing at Steamboat Gulch
Posted at 3:55 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 18:17:49-05

A popular winter hotspot is looking for a new operator.

Steamboat Gulch Tubing Hill near Idaho City will remain closed, for now, as its former caretaker is unable to continue operations due to health issues.

In the past, Steamboat Gulch has been left open and unattended for public recreation but suffered from significant problems and damage.

“During one period when Steamboat Gulch was without a caretaker, the department removed two truckloads of trash from the hill each week during the winter,” Dustin Miller, Director for Idaho Department of Lands said in a news release.

Now, the hill needs someone who can keep the tubes sliding and keep the mischief at bay.

The hill is an endowment land parcel and is managed by the Idaho Department of Lands under a constitutional mandate to generate revenue for specific beneficiaries.

“The department fulfills this mandate by maximizing revenue and minimizing costs. Given the past abuse and high rehabilitation costs, leaving Steamboat Gulch open for unattended public recreation would likely lead to more costly damage,” says Miller.

Once a new caretaker is found, the intention will be to reopen this popular winter recreation site. IDL is working with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to get someone hired as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights