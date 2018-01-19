STD rates on the rise in the Treasure Valley, following national trend

ADA COUNTY, IDAHO - Sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise across the country, including here in the Treasure Valley.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there were more than two million new cases of gonorrhea, Syphilis and Chlamydia across the nation in 2016 — the highest number of new cases of those diseases ever.

Medical experts in the Treasure Valley say Chlamydia is the most common STD in our area.

“Chlamydia and gonorrhea continue to rise. That’s something that we’ve seen as a national trend and we’re following that trend,” said Brandon Atkins, Reproductive Health and Immunizations Program Manager at Central District Health. “The state overall has shown that same increase. We’re seeing that those particular populations, particularly our 15-to-24-year-old population has shown an increase.”

The Central District Health Department encourages frequent STD testing for those who are sexually active.