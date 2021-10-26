Watch
Stay off muddy trails in the Boise Foothills

Idaho News 6
Posted at 1:10 PM, Oct 26, 2021
After several days of wet weather, a lot of people may be itching to get outside.

Just because it's not raining at the moment doesn't mean you should head for the hills, however. Hiking and biking on muddy trails can cause long-term damage, so Ridge to Rivers is reminding people to stay off certain trails in the foothills until they are completely dry.

It's also important to remember that walking around muddy sections causes erosion.

All-weather trails include Harrison Hollow, Mountain Cove, Owls Roost, Camelsback, Red Fox and The Grove, but even those may be soft and muddy due to the amount of rain that has fallen.

Updated trail reports are posted on the Ridge to Rivers website and Facebook page.

