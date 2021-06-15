State says breeding female of wolf pack was illegally killed

A female wolf that had pups earlier this year has been illegally killed in northeast Washington state.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists responded to a report of a dead wolf on May 26 in the Sheep Creek area of Stevens County. The agency says the female died of a gunshot wound. The Spokesman-Review reports that biologists believe the wolf that was killed was the breeding female from the Wedge Pack.

Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman says the agency is investigating. Conservation Northwest is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to a poaching conviction.