Watch
News

Actions

State says breeding female of wolf pack was illegally killed

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NPS / Jim Peaco
<p><span style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 9pt; white-space: pre-wrap;">Wolf in Yellowstone National Park&#39;s Lamar Valley in the northeast section of the park. Wolves were reintroduced into Yellowstone in 1995. Since then they have reinvigorated Yellowstone’s ecosystem. </span><a href="http://trailmob.com/field-guides/fauna/cats-dogs-bears/gray-wolf" style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 9pt; white-space: pre-wrap;" target="_blank">Learn more about wolves</a><span style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 9pt; white-space: pre-wrap;">. </span></p>
Federal agency taking comments on predator killing in Idaho
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 16:03:55-04

A female wolf that had pups earlier this year has been illegally killed in northeast Washington state.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists responded to a report of a dead wolf on May 26 in the Sheep Creek area of Stevens County. The agency says the female died of a gunshot wound. The Spokesman-Review reports that biologists believe the wolf that was killed was the breeding female from the Wedge Pack.

Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman says the agency is investigating. Conservation Northwest is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to a poaching conviction.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light