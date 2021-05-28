State record rare sunfish species caught from CJ Strike Reservoir

A state record rare sunfish species was caught on the CJ Strike Reservoir this week.

Tyler Urban was fishing with his dad and looking to catch a state record breaking fish. He caught a Warmouth measuring 7.5 inches long. The catch is the first ever record submitted for the species, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The Warmouth species is not native to Idaho and it is unknown when they were first introduced, the department says. The fish is usually found in their native range in the Mississippi River drainage from Iowa south, in the Rio Grande River drainage, Florida, and along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, according to IDFG.