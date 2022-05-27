State police encourage safe, sober driving over Memorial Day Weekend

Idaho State Police will have extra patrols out over the Memorial Day Weekend and encourage drivers to drive safe and sober.

There will be extra ISP troopers on patrol over the weekend to "prevent impaired driving and keep our highways safe," ISP announced in a news release.

"Memorial Day is a time to honor those who have sacrificed for our nation," ISP Major Charlie Spencer said in a statement. "It's also a time to join together with family and friends. No one wants their holiday to be a time of tragedy or loss because of irresponsible choices made behind the wheel."

More than 100 people die each year because of an impaired drivers and hundreds more are injured, according to ISP. Troopers ask people to be extra cautious over the weekend by planning the following:

Plan for a safe, sober ride

Choose a sober friend as a designated driver

Arrange for a taxi or rideshare

If you're hosting an event, provide non-alcoholic options and make sure your guests leave with a sober driver

Always wear your seatbelt

Call *477 (*ISP) or 911 if you see what could be an impaired driver

"ISP Troopers are on patrol every day to keep impaired drivers off our roadways," ISP Captain Matt Smith said in a statement. "Helping educate drivers about how their choices behind the wheel impact others is part of that. That's why we're out here. The goal of the men and women who serve with ISP is to spare families the grief and pain impaired driving crashes cause. We want everyone to have a great holiday weekend and get wherever they're going safely."