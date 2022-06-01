Watch
State of Idaho receives replica of Mexican Independence Bell

IDAHO — Consejo de Comunidades Hispanas A.C., a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Mexican migrant families residing in the United States donated a replica of the Mexican Independence Bell to the State of Idaho Tuesday.

Idaho is the 5th state to receive a replica of the Bell of Dolores Hidalgo. The Bell will be kept at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa.

An inauguration took place with the presence of Hispanic community leaders in Idaho, Mexican Senators and representatives from the state of Jalisco, cultural artists, and fashion designer Benito Santos showcasing traditional Mexican dresses.

The Bell weighs roughly 440 pounds, and is engraved with the donor's name and the State of Idaho.

Officials with Consejo de Comunidades Hispanas A.C. say a documentary of the historic event will be produced by Netflix.

