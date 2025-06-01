State of Idaho maintains its AAA credit rating for the fifth year in a row

BOISE, Idaho — Last week, credit agency Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the State of Idaho's AAA credit rating for the fifth consecutive year, citing sound state tax policy, a growing economy, and strong reserve levels.

Barring an "unexpected reversal of strong population, economic, and revenue growth," the State of Idaho can expect its credit rating to remain solid, said the agency.

In the last fifteen years, the State of Idaho saw a population increase of approximately 27%, which far outpaces the national average of 10%.

Furthermore, Idaho has diversified its main revenue sources beyond mining and agriculture to include sectors such as business services, logistics, construction, and healthcare. However, the average per capita income in Idaho still falls below the national average.

In their commentary on the recent rating, Fitch states that Idaho is well-positioned to absorb tax cuts thanks to its "prudently managed budget."

Idaho State Treasurer, Julie Ellsworth, celebrated the news, saying, "Achieving a triple-A credit rating once again is a testament to Idaho's strong financial management and unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility."

Years of conservative budgeting continue to pay off!



Idaho’s AAA credit rating will save taxpayers millions of dollars in future project. This is good government in action. pic.twitter.com/x5TZqvCal9 — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) May 30, 2025

Other states that recently received an AAA rating from Fitch include Maryland and Utah.

In response to the release of the rating, Governor Brad Little thanked state legislators for working together to maintain a "lean state budget and stable rainy-day funds."