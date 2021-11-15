I-84 bridge maintenance will pause for the winter

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is shutting down maintenance work on two I-84 bridges in Nampa for the winter.

The two bridges cross over the Phyllis Canal and the Union Pacific Railroad east of the Franklin Boulevard Exit. These bridges were part of a regular maintenance project for several bridges on or over I-84 in Nampa.

The project contractor placed ramps on the milled surface of the bridge to improve the smoothness of the drive over the winter shut down. The contractor plans to redeploy in the spring when temperatures allow workers to finish the final steps of the process.

You can find more information on the project on ITD's website.