State of 208: Growth impacts Meals on Wheels

The Treasure Valley's rapid growth impacts nearly every element of the local community, including nonprofits. Metro Meals on Wheels is one group feeling the pinch, as demand for its services has exploded over the last six months.

At Metro Meals on Wheels they pack, deliver, and feed hundreds of homebound seniors everyday, including the weekends.

Patsi Gardner, who has been a volunteer driver since September of 2017, said the service is so much more than just dropping off a hot meal; it is about building relationships at every stop. "The Lord's given me a good attitude," said Gardner.

Director Grant Jones said, because of the valley's exploding growth, he sees the impact on a daily basis -- more people, more meals, more routes, more drivers. "We're up one hundred meals a day since last year because of the influx of seniors in our community," said Jones. He believes things will get more challenging in the weeks and months ahead. "We think probably 1,200 meals every week, up from our current number," said Jones. "So, we expect this growth to continue at least for the next several years.