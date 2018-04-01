State of 208: Costco or No Costco

If you have ever shopped at Costco, you know you have two choices in the Treasure Valley: one in Boise, the other in Nampa. So, it is no surprise Costco management wants a location right in the middle of the valley. "Demographics," said Calen Hood, planning division manager for the city of Meridian. "This kind of splits their other two existing stores in the Treasure Valley."

6 On Your Side's Don Nelson asked Hood whether this project would help or hurt the current traffic conditions at Chinden and Ten Mile. "The developer is putting a lot of effort making traffic issues better by working with local agencies to make improvements that otherwise wouldn't happen," said Hood.

Traffic is part of the equation because, with tax dollars being pulled in every different direction, partnerships between municipalities and private developers can speed up approved projects.

On Tuesday, April 3, the Meridian City Council will take up this issue. The hearing room is expected to be packed with residents who are for and against the proposed project.

Six On Your Side wants you to be a partner in our State of 208 stories. Tell us what you think are the important growth issues -- both good and bad -- happening here in the Treasure Valley. You can send your comments directly to Don Nelson at don.nelson@kivitv.com.