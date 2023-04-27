State highway extension to relieve Treasure Valley road congestion

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department hosted an open house at the Hampton Inn in Nampa on April 26 to share design plans for the final phase of the State Highway 16 interchange project.

The second construction phase will include four new interchanges where the Highway 16 will meet State Highway 44, US Highway 20/26, Ustick Road and Franklin Road.

Idaho Transportation Department

Responding to the growth of the Treasure Valley, the SH-16 project is expected to reduce congestion and travel time.

Phase two construction includes approximately 4.5 miles of new highway between US-20/26 and I-84 with a new I-84 interchange in the central Treasure Valley. The plan also includes signalized intersections at Franklin and Ustick roads with new overpasses above Cherry Lane and McMillan Road.

Phase two construction is expected to be completed between 2024 and 2025, and all plans presented at the April 26 open house are available on the ITD's digital meeting page at itdprojects.org.

The project is funded in part by Governor Brad Little's Leading Idaho Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation Program, which allows ITD to accelerate project timelines and address the rapid growth of the Treasure Valley.

"This project is, in fact, the result of Governor Little and the legislature working together to prioritize transportation and to provide the necessary funds where we can actually build the type of roadways we are going to be seeing," said Brian Rick with ITD.

The public is also encouraged to share their thoughts on the project with the comment form at the bottom of the project page, which will be open for viewing and feedback until May 10.

The website also includes detailed information on the construction, including a video of project manager Merrill Sharp detailing the entire project timeline.

