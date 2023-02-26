State champions earn their crowns at the Idaho all-class wrestling tournament

NAMPA, Idaho — Wrestlers from all classes, including the girls came to Nampa for the state wrestling tournament as fans packed the Ford Idaho Center on championship Saturday.

Tanner Frothinger of Eagle attempted to win his fourth state title, but Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa came from behind to force overtime and in the extra session Gonzalez got a takedown to win his first state championship.

"I just want to thank my parents, my coaches and my friends," said Gonzalez. "Without them this wouldn’t be possible, they are the reason I am the person I am today and a state champion."

It was a tough way for Frothinger to end his high school career, but he will wrestle next year for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Last year marked the first time there was a division solely for girls, the ladies were showcased on the center mat as they competed for a state championship.

Ornella Kero of the Boise Brave got a pair of takedowns to defeat Cara Brown of Coeur d'Alene, we saw Mia Furman of Rocky Mountain pin her opponent for a victory and Jordynn LeBeau from Eagle also won via a pin.

"It felt nice that all my hard work and accomplishments getting here has been proven on the mat," said Kero. "It's a great opportunity because girls wrestling is still growing."

In the 3A, Fruitland had a pair of state champions as they finished second in the team standings to South Fremont, Kaden MacKenzie won the state title at 145 pounds and Ezra Clemons got the pin at 132.

"It is hard to explain, it makes you feel so good just after grinding and grinding and grinding," said Clemons. "Coming out on top is the best feeling ever."

In the team standings Meridian came out on top of the 5A with Post Falls finishing second and the Nampa Bulldogs in third.

In the 4A, Minico finished first with Caldwell in second and Bishop Kelly claiming third place, New Plymouth won the 2A.

In the girls division Eagle was the top team followed by Mountain Home and Coeur d'Alene in third.

Congratulations to all the wrestlers that made it to state and got a chance to be in the parade of champions, wrestling is one of the toughest sports to compete in.