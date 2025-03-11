Starch Madness: Teams battle for a spot in the semifinals

BOISE, Idaho — “I would say everything. Everything is so so different,” said international Idaho State Women’s Basketball players Nika Lokica and Ruby Sweeney.

The Big Sky Conference has many athletes who call the western U.S. home, but it also has dozens of international athletes who travel thousands of miles to be proud Bobcats, Lumberjacks or Bengals. Including Idaho State Women’s Basketball players Nika Lokica (11) and Ruby Sweeney (6).

Monday, the #5 Bengals faced the #4 Weber State Wildcats on the court.

Lokica and Sweeny told Idaho News 6 Reporter Allie Triepke before the game, their season had ups and downs but they felt confident going into Monday’s game because of their recent success on the hardwood.

“We played some really good teams and then in the last 5 or 6 games we really picked up and worked together and played really good defense,” said Lokica.

The guard from Melbourne, Australia sharing the opportunity to be in Idaho, on and off the court, has been a life changing decision.

“It’s been great to come over here. No matter the struggles or the difference, you’re never going to regret a decision like that,” said Sweeney.

The Croatian forward and guard suffered a career stalling ACL injury during her first few months state-side, but her team rallied around her.

“My freshman year was really hard for me but everyone showed up for me, every single time, on and off the court,” said Lokica.

And being a Bengal has sharpened their skills as a player, “I have learned so much about different basketball styles. And also what I experienced off the court, it’s very good that I came here and I am glad!” said Lokica.

Because basketball is so internationally played tha the NCAA has many players from overseas… and Big Sky Commissioner Jon Kasper says, “But I’ve really noticed an uptick in our conference probably in the last 12 to 15 years. You know, kids from Australia, kids from Europe and I think that’s really great.”

The Bengals ended the 40 minutes of regulation with a 20 point win over the Wildcats. Final score 62-42, securing them a spot to play in Tuesday's semi finals round.