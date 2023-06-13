Star sees largest population growth percentage in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — In a report released by the US Census Bureau, Idaho is showing population growth in many cities from 2021-2022.

RELATED | Star's population grows by more than 90 percent in 10 years

As indicative with the abundance of construction areas, road construction and highway expansion, new neighborhoods popping up, and need for new schools, the cities around Boise have shown the largest percentage population bump, with Star leading the pack increasing by 13%.

courtesy of U.S. Census Bureau

Surprisingly, the city of Boise (the largest city in the state) actually realized a negative change. Speculation as to the cause of this loss is the sharp rise in housing costs within the city limits and the suspicion that many families have moved to outlying suburbs in search of more affordable options.

