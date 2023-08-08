Star opens new Splash Pad in Pavilion Park

STAR, Idaho — The city of Star has opened its brand new Splash Pad in Pavilion Park.

Located at 11380 W Hidden Brook Drive, the splash pad will be open daily from 10:00am to 8:00pm. You can access the park using the N. Center Way entrance, as the W. Hidden Brook entrance is currently only being used for construction access.

Please note that the splash pad parking lot is still under construction, but alternate parking areas are available.

Pavilion Park is right next to the Waggin' Tails Dog Park that opened in April 2022.

The splash pad is part of the overall plan for Star recreational facilities. The long-term plan for Pavilion Park features the addition of pickleball and basketball courts, and the city hopes to include a large Recreation Center but will require a large sponsor or bond to make that a reality.