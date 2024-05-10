Stanford renames court after former U of I coach Tara VanDerveer

STANFORD, California — Athletes at a premier California university will now play on a basketball court named for a coach with ties to Idaho.

Stanford is naming the court inside Maples Pavilion for Tara VanDerveer, the Hall of Fame coach who retired in April as the winningest coach in college basketball history (men’s or women’s). There will be an unveiling and celebration for Tara VanDerveer Court at a home game in November.

In addition, the 70-year-old VanDerveer will be honored by having her name associated with one of the assistant coaching positions. “The Tara VanDerveer Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach” position was made possible by a gift from longtime Stanford supporters Tashia and John Morgridge.

Tara VanDerveer served as coach from 1978 to 1980 at the University of Idaho, where she won her first 42 games. Her team won 17–8 in her first year, and 25–6 the following season.

VanDerveer's final day of work with the Cardinal was Wednesday. She departs with 1,216 career victories over 45 years at Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford.

Her Stanford teams won NCAA titles in 1990, ’92 and 2021 and reached the Final Four 14 times.