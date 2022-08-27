Stabbing, accidental shooting at Western Idaho Fair being investigated by Ada County Sheriff's Office

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is working to determine the cause of an 18-year-old being stabbed and a 16-year-old accidentally shooting himself at the Western Idaho Fair on Friday, according to a press release.

Police believe a group of people the 18-year-old was with may be related to the accidental shooting, stating that the group was running around in the parking lot after the shooting, according to the press release. Police said both the 18-year-old and the 16-year-old were treated for their injuries on Friday night. No charges have been filed and no suspects have been identified as of Saturday.

Investigators from the Ada County Sheriff's Office are still trying to determine exactly when and why the 18-year-old was stabbed, but the press release states investigators know it happened during some kind of argument near the carnival rides inside the fairgrounds. As for the shooting, police determined the shooting started at 9:45 p.m. in the western parking lot near Midway Drive. The press release states at 9:45 p.m. the 18-year-old, the 16-year-old and several people were running towards Glenwood Drive when the 16-year-old shot himself.

Deputies from the Ada County Sheriff's Office were nearby and were able to respond to the 16-year-old; police say it took longer to find the 18-year-old, according to the press release. After the shooting, police closed the parking lot and fair gates for roughly 30 minutes to investigate.

The press release states deputies have found and identified some of the people involved and are continuing to investigate.