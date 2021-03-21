"St. Puptricks Day" provides fun for families and their pets 🐕🍀

NAMPA, IDAHO — Dog enthusiasts from around the Treasure Valley were able to enjoy the sun and a bit of competition at the "St. Puptricks Day" celebration.

The Nampa Civic Center hosted this dog-themed event on Saturday to bring family, friends and dogs together.

Roseanna Marcum, the Sales and Marketing Manager for the Nampa Civic Center, felt this event was all about getting people back together in a safe and fun way. "We were looking for something to do in the community that would be able to bring people out and get them together in a really safe way, and we just thought, gosh, let's have a dog event out in our parking lot. We can space people out and have a lot of fun."

Those who brought their dogs could enter them into two different contests. Dogs who could sit, stay or shake would be welcomed at the talent contest. If their dog's talent was cuteness, they could be entered into the costume contest instead.

The Civic Center also collected new dog toys for dogs in need and donated all of these toys and 10% of their revenue from the event to Lake Lowell Animal Rescue.